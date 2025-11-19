Video/Photos: First Look at WITH LOVE, MEGHAN Holiday Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has debuted a new trailer and first-look images for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, the new holiday special featuring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The special episode of the popular series will premiere on December 3, 2025 on Netflix.

This December, viewers are invited to join Meghan in Montecito for a holiday celebration, where she gets together, friends and family to deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft gifts, and more with simple how-tos to follow at home.

Guests appearing in the special are Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio, Will Guidara, Kelly Zajfen, and Lindsay Roth. Directed by Michael Steed, executive producers include Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for Archewell Productions, Chanel Pysnik, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Michael Steed for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Showrunner Leah Hariton.

Photos courtesy of Netflix