Video/Photos: First Look at Reimagined SESAME STREET at Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has released a first look at the newly reimagined Sesame Street, which launches with a new season on Monday, November 10. Episodes will invite children to play along in new ways, bring viewers inside the world’s most famous brownstone for the first time, and feature celebrity guests, original music, and animation. Check out the trailer and new photos here.

Each episode will feature interactive, immersive, and visually engaging 11-minute stories that put young viewers at the center of the action. Episodes will drop in three volumes and the feature guest appearance in the first volume is professional race car driver and NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace. Throughout the season, Sesame Street friends will explore compassion, kindness, and social problem-solving.

“Season 56 reimagines Sesame Street, inviting children into the action and bringing them hand-in-hand through high-stakes stories, powerful learning moments, and laugh-out-loud surprises," says Sesame Street executive producer Sal Perez. "And, as always, Sesame Street’s curriculum is designed to meet children’s most pressing needs — so our focus this season is on kindness and compassion, something we can all use more of today.”

The head writer for the series is Halcyon Person, an Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated TV maker who’s worked as a writer, director, and producer for everything from preschool to late night. She was the Head Writer and Co-Executive Producer of Karma's World (2021) and Dee & Friends in Oz (2024) on Netflix.

Sesame Street launched on November 10, 1969 and for the first time, the new reimagined season will launch on Netflix in 30+ languages, offering more options globally.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix