Video: Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox Star in Trailer for Holiday Rom-Com MERV

The movie will begin streaming on Prime Video on December 10th.

By: Nov. 11, 2025
Prime Video has just debuted the trailer for Merv, the new holiday rom-com starring Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox. The movie will begin streaming on Prime Video on December 10th.

Merv centers on Anna (Deschanel) and Russ (Cox), a couple navigating a breakup while attempting to co-parent their dog Merv. After being diagnosed as depressed, Russ takes Merv to Florida for a much-needed getaway, only for Anna to show up unexpectedly. As Merv slowly gets his groove back, it seems that fixing their dog’s broken heart may lead to a few sparks of their own.

The trailer previews the dynamic between Deschanel and Cox, also showcasing the dog played by Gus. Directed by playwright Jessica Swale (Paddington: The Musical, Nell Gwynn), the movie also stars Chris Redd, David Hunt and Patricia Heaton.

Known for playing Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox is also a stage actor, most recently appearing on Broadway in Betrayal. 

 

 

