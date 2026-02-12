Video: Watch the Trailer for Taylor Tomlinson's Comedy Special PRODIGAL DAUGHTER

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





This month, Taylor Tomlinson is returning to her stand-up roots with her fourth comedy special, Prodigal Daughter. Filmed at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids, MI, the special will debut on February 24, 2026 on Netflix. Check out the trailer now.

In Prodigal Daughter, Tomlinson opens up about deconstructing your faith, processing religious trauma, exploring your sexuality, and confronting your fear of death. In addition to performing and writing Prodigal Daughter, Tomlinson directs and serves as Executive Producer. Judi Marmel, Rachel Warden and John Bravakis are also Executive Producers.

Prodigal Daughter follows Taylor’s previous Netflix original comedy specials Have It All (2024), Look At You (2022), and Quarter-Life Crisis (2020).

Photo Credit: Netflix