Video: Watch the Trailer for LESLIE JONES: LIFE PART 2 Comedy Special

“Leslie Jones: Life Part 2,” the latest stand-up comedy special from the Emmy Award-nominated comedian, actress and “Saturday Night Live” alum, will premiere Friday, Oct. 24, exclusively on Peacock. Check out the new trailer here.

Filmed in front of a live audience, “Leslie Jones: Life Part 2” delivers Jones’ signature bold and fearless humor as she tackles aging, relationships, fame and life’s unexpected twists with the kind of honesty and fire only she can bring.

Jones, who earned widespread acclaim for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” “Coming 2 America,” “Our Flag Means Death” and her 2023 memoir, “Leslie F**ing Jones,” continues to be one of comedy’s most dynamic voices.

The special is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jones also serves as an executive producer.