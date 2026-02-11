Video: Watch the Trailer for Bring Me The Horizon's São Paulo Concert Film

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Tickets are now on sale for Bring Me The Horizon: L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment), a cinema event capturing the band’s biggest headline show to date at São Paulo’s Allianz Parque Stadium, performed to a sold-out crowd of 50,000 fans.

The film will arrive in theaters for two nights only, on March 25th and 28th. The band has also unveiled the official trailer, which is available to watch now. Click here to purchase tickets. The event is presented by Trafalgar Releasing, alongside Sony Music Vision and RCA.

Co-directed by CiRCUS HEaD, the film features multi-camera coverage, sweeping drone footage, and fan-submitted content, along with character cameos including E.V.E, Selene and M8. The performance spans Bring Me The Horizon’s catalogue, from Sempiternal and That’s the Spirit to amo and the POST HUMAN series.

In addition, the band will release their forthcoming album L.I.V.E. IN SÃO PAULO on April 10th, available across all major streaming platforms as well as on Vinyl and CD/DVD. The BRIT Award–winning and Grammy-nominated band has sold over 6.6 million albums worldwide and amassed more than 9.4 billion global streams.