Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From TALAMASCA: THE SECRET ORDER Episode 3

AMC has shared a sneak-peek clip from the upcoming third episode of Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, the newest addition to Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. Episode 3, "The Task at Hand,” premieres Sunday, November 2 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

In the new episode, Guy questions his trust in Helen and the Talamasca in the wake of a dangerous mission. Helen tells Guy the story of the Seven Five Two and its place in the history of the supernatural world, and new information comes to light.

The six-episode first season of Anne Rice’s Talamasca focuses on a secretive society called the Talamasca, comprised of the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.

Headlined by Nicholas Denton, the series stars Academy Award®, BAFTA®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee and SAG® Award-winner Elizabeth McGovern, SAG® Award-winner William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Celine Buckens, with SAG® Award-nominee Jason Schwartzman set to guest star and Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk reprising their roles from Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire as crossover characters in the new series.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse, Bogosian plays Daniel Molloy, and Kirk is Talamasca agent Raglan James.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca is executive produced by Oscar-nominated John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, and Tom Williams along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. Hancock also directs.

Photo Credit: AMC