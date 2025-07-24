Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From Eminem's STANS Documentary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new sneak peek clip has been released for Stans, the Eminem-produced documentary, which first premiered at SXSW London earlier this year. The movie will launch globally in cinemas and exclusively at AMC Theatres in the United States for a limited time beginning August 7, 2025, through August 10. Tickets and more information is available here.

The movie borrows its title from Eminem's 2000 song "Stan," about an obsessive, unstable fan. Likewise, the documentary is an exploration of Eminem's career through the eyes of some of his most devoted fans. STANS also examines the complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona, through stylized recreations, rare archival footage, and intimate original interviews.

AMC Theatres Distribution is leading the U.S. distribution of the film at more than 135 AMC locations, beginning August 7. All participating AMC theatres will offer at least two showtimes per day during the film’s run. The film will also receive a full week of awards-qualifying run at AMC Empire 25 in New York. Ticket prices vary by market and location, and due to the film’s special limited run, STANS is not eligible for AMC Stubs A-List reservations or discount tickets.

Trafalgar Releasing will launch the film internationally on the same date, with 1,600+ theatres expected across 50+ territories. Full screening details to be made available on the official film website here from Thursday, July 24 at 2pm BST.

Over the course of his career, Eminem has sold over 164 million albums and has over 110 billion streams globally. He was Nielsen SoundScan’s top-selling artist of the 2000s with 32.2 million albums sold in that decade in the U.S. In addition, Eminem was also named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade for the same period, 2000 through 2009. Eminem has won 15 GRAMMY® Awards and an Academy Award®. His latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, was released July 12, 2024 and was his eleventh straight studio album to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200, selling over 281,000 units. Eminem is now the only rapper to have released a platinum certified album in four different decades (90s, 00s, 10s, 20s).

STANS is directed by Emmy-winning writer, director, and investigative journalist Steven Leckart and produced by Eminem, Paul Rosenberg, Stuart Parr, Antoine Fuqua, Tony DiSanto, David Schiff with DIGA Studios in association with Shady Films, Fuqua Films, Interscope Films, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski and Michael Maniaci are Executive Producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.