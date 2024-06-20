Video: Watch Trailer for New Season of SNOWPIERCER With Daveed Diggs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AMC Networks has released the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer, premiering Sunday, July 21 at 9pm ET/PT exclusively on AMC and AMC+. The first three seasons of the Tomorrow Studios-produced thriller are now available to stream exclusively on AMC+.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). The action-packed finale of Season 3 left a split with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice choosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly, GRAMMY® and Tony® Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy® nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony® Award-winner and GRAMMY® nominee Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. Previously announced new cast members for Season 4 include Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Thor) and Tony® Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans, Operation Finale).

Snowpiercer Season 4 is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski (Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Helstrom), Christoph Schrewe; Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios; Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, along with the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally.

