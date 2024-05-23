Video: Watch Trailer for New Documentary I AM: CELINE DION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amazon MGM Studios has just released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary centering on the music icon, Celine Dion.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

I AM: Celine Dion is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

The film will be streaming globally on Prime Video June 25.

Watch the trailer here!

Comments