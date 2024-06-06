Video: Watch Trailer for HBO Documentary STEVIE VAN ZANDT: DISCIPLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The HBO Original documentary Stevie Van Zandt: DISCIPLE, directed by Bill Teck, debuts SATURDAY, JUNE 22 (8:00 p.m.–10:25 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The documentary will have its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

Stevie Van Zandt, known as New Jersey’s most famous consigliere to Bruce Springsteen and Tony Soprano, takes center stage in this feature documentary. Featuring a wealth of never-before-seen footage, the film traces Van Zandt’s career as a producer, musician, songwriter, activist, actor, and more, from the clubs of Asbury Park, N.J. to arenas and stadiums, to the Bada Bing Club and the Underground Garage.



A portrait of a true renaissance man and passionate activist, Stevie Van Zandt: DISCIPLE chronicles the artist throughout his remarkable career while illuminating the influential and enduring legacy he continues to have as a fervent champion of rock ‘n’ roll and social justice.



The documentary features exclusive interviews with many of Van Zandt’s contemporaries, peers, collaborators, and friends, including Bruce Springsteen, Darlene Love, Eddie Vedder, Paul McCartney, and Bono. Stevie Van Zandt: DISCIPLE, a story told through a wealth of rare performance footage, takes us back to the emergence of the Jersey Shore sound in the mid-1970s when Van Zandt, Springsteen, and Southside Johnny rocked The Stone Pony club in Asbury Park, N.J. with their particular brand of rock music infused with the sounds of soul and backing horns. Filled with insight from luminaries within the music, film, and political circles that Van Zandt toggles between, this revealing film explores the many facets of Van Zandt, including his vital collaborations on many Springsteen albums, his departure from the E Street Band at the height of their fame and his work as front man of Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul.



The film tells the story of the galvanizing role he played in uniting 50 of the biggest names in music in 1985, across rock, hip hop, reggae, Latin, and soul genres, to create the history-altering “Sun City” track in protest of Apartheid South Africa. The documentary also highlights his acclaimed on-screen role as the legendary Silvio Dante in the Emmy®-winning HBO Original series “The Sopranos.” Touring once again with Bruce and the E Street Band, Van Zandt has also found incredible success and influence as the host and curator of the satellite radio station Underground Garage and other channels, director of a television drama series, Broadway producer, and education evangelist. Van Zandt continues to make a resounding impact, remaining at the forefront of artistic excellence and popular culture for over five decades.

Attesting to Stevie Van Zandt’s place in the cultural and rock ‘n’ roll pantheon, the film features exclusive interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, David Chase, Vincent Pastore, Eddie Vedder, Bill Wyman, Bono, Darlene Love, Joan Jett, Peter Gabriel, Ruben Blades, Richie Sambora, Southside Johnny (John Lyon), Gary U.S. Bonds, and many more.

HBO Documentary Films presents Stevie Van Zandt: DISCIPLE, a Tones & Chords Production. Directed and produced by Bill Teck; produced by David Fisher and Robert Cotto; executive producers, Craig Balsam, Chris Stadler, C. Winston Simone, David Simone, and Ryan Celli; For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller; supervising producer, Anna Klein.

