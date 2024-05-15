Video: Watch Jake Gyllenhall in New Promo for SNL Season Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







NBC and Peacock have released a new promo for the finale of Saturday Night Live's 49th season, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the video, a jovial Gyllenhaal attempts to sign Marcello Hernández’s SNL Finale Yearbook- with mixed results. The episode will air Saturday, May 18 on NBC (11:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. ET).

Gyllenhaal will host the May 18 season finale, returning as host for the third time. The Academy Award-nominated actor stars in the Amazon film “Road House” and makes his series debut as star and executive producer of “Presumed Innocent,” premiering June 12 on Apple TV+.

Gyllenhaal has performed in numerous projects across the screen and stage. He starred in a West End production of the play This Is Our Youth and Broadway productions of the musical Sunday in the Park with George as well as the plays Constellations and Sea Wall/A Life. He is set to play Iago alongside Denzel Washington's Othello in a Broadway production of the William Shakespeare play that will open in Spring 2025.

In the finale, Sabrina Carpenter will make her musical guest debut. She recently earned her first Billboard top 10 hit with her newest single, “Espresso.”

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Comments