Video: Watch First Look at BLUEY Minisodes Coming to Disney+ in July

Disney Branded Television has announced that the first seven “Bluey Minisodes” will premiere Wednesday, July 3, on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT. The first two minisodes will also air on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel that same day, with the additional five episodes rolling out throughout the networks’ “Red, White and Bluey” marathon, which will take place over Fourth of July weekend.

The collection of one- to three-minute “Bluey Minisodes” is written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The shorts highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”

In the premiere minisode titled “Burger Dog,” Bluey and Bingo dance to annoying music while Bandit comes up with a plan to stop it. The additional minisodes premiering in the first batch include “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs” and “Animals.”

The second batch of “Bluey Minisodes” will premiere on platforms later this year, followed by the final batch in 2025.

Global phenomenon “Bluey” was the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming last quarter among total viewers in the U.S.* The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo. Produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

