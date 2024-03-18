Video: Watch Drake Bell's Father in ID's QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, on the finale of the highly anticipated docuseries QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV, Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender. QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV will air tonight from 9-11PM ET/PT.

QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s. It pulls back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture. Over the course of its four parts, the docuseries reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism.

QUIET ON SET will shine a spotlight on these emotional accounts, chronicling a pattern of gross, abusive, and manipulative behavior that unfolded across decades, as well as exclusive stories about child predators on set.

These interviews, woven with archival footage (some of which has never been broadcast), scenes from the shows and social media commentary, will re-contextualize many moments within these series that may have seemed silly or off when first aired but now carry a much darker undertone, offering a powerful reframing of these beloved shows.

QUIET ON SET is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz and produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider.

Watch the new trailer here: