Ernest & Friends to Headline Stars for Second Harvest Concert

Top selling singer-songwriter ERNEST will be joined by friends HARDY, Jamey Johnson, and Lukas Nelson for a special night of music at the 2024 Stars for Second Harvest benefit concert presented by Nissan. The show will be held at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Concert tickets are currently on sale for reserved seating $50, preferred seating $75, and a select number of premium seats, which include a seat and limited edition show poster, for $150 plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at axs.com, Ryman box office, Ryman.com, or by calling 615-889-3060. Proceeds from the concert benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in their efforts to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions in our community. For more information, visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

"I'm honored to continue the legacy of one of Nashville's greatest songwriters and my friend and mentor, Craig Wiseman, through Stars for Second Harvest. Craig's work over the last two decades has changed countless lives in my hometown, and I look forward to doing my part to make sure that continues throughout Middle and West Tennessee,” said ERNEST. "This event has always been a special one, and knowing I get to bring some of my favorite artists and people in town along for the ride makes it even better. Come join us at the Ryman on June 4. We're gonna drink some beers, play some country music and feed the people of Nashville."

“For 30 years, Nissan has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in their fight against hunger,” said Chandra Vasser, Vice President, Chief DEI Officer, Nissan Americas and President, Nissan Foundation. “Their work goes beyond just feeding the hungry; it empowers and nourishes our entire community, fostering compassion and building empathy for our neighbors. It takes a united, persistent effort to end hunger, and we are dedicated to finding ways to bring our community together in that fight. Nissan is honored to be a part of the Stars for Second Harvest concert to raise awareness and vital funds for an organization that makes a tangible difference in the lives of Middle Tennesseans every day.”

Stars for Second Harvest is presented by Nissan, with Logan's Roadhouse generously serving as stage sponsor.

ABOUT ERNEST

Nashville's most unpredictable hitmaker ERNEST is “The Charmer” (MusicRow), a triple threat talent and one of Music City's on the rise artist-writers who is changing the status quo. The two-time ACM Award nominee (2024), CMA Triple Play Award winner, and 2022 / 2023 Variety Hitmaker fuses influences ranging from Eminem to George Jones, crafting a twist-heavy verse style that's become his signature, proving its mettle, and earning him nine No. 1 hits to date. The eccentric free spirit just released his highly anticipated sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, which follows up his critically acclaimed debut album FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM) and FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses, the rebranded edition doubling its track list with 13 fresh cuts. Praised as one of Holler and The Tennessean's best albums of the year, FLOWER SHOPS, showcased the more classically country side of his craft, and that “ERNEST creates a sound all his own” (Pollstar).

ABOUT HARDY

Big Loud Records heavy hitter HARDY— crowned “Nashville's nü-metal king” by the Los Angeles Times — is set to release his first ever full album rock project, QUIT!!, on July 12. The long-awaited LP features singles “ROCKSTAR,” currently climbing at rock radio, “PSYCHO” and title track “QUIT!!”



HARDY soared to new heights in 2023 with the release of his critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album the mockingbird & THE CROW, adding to 4.6 billion career streams. The 17-track effort debuted top five all-genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and topped seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Album Sales.



The pride of Philadelphia, Mississippi has earned his reputation as “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter), “capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all” (Rolling Stone). A five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY has written 15 #1 singles including his own two-times Platinum chart topper “ONE BEER” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, the platinum Dierks Bentley and BRELAND collaboration “Beers On Me,” game-changing two-times Platinum duet “wait in the truck” feat. Lainey Wilson and first-ever rock radio #1 “JACK.” He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell and more.

ABOUT Jamey Johnson

Truth and tradition. These non-negotiable principles serve as the bedrock of the music of eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, who is “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to The Washington Post.

The honesty of his timeless voice and soul-baring songs--from “In Color” and “High Cost of Living” to “That's Why I Write Songs,” “Poor Man Blues” and “Can't Cash My Checks”--serves as a beacon for what matters most in music and in life. Indeed, the Alabama native has been acknowledged by many as country music's north star, guiding us down a path of confession and conflict to a place of reflection and redemption.

He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces. The Nashville Scene has twice named Johnson's albums as the year's best album in its annual Country Music Critics' Poll.

His influential 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his innovative 2010 double album, The Guitar Song, which debuted at No. 1 on the country album charts, received a gold certification. In 2012, he released a Grammy-nominated project honoring one of his heroes, Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran, that paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.

Like many of his idols, Johnson is also recognized as one of the most powerful and prolific songwriters of his generation. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards – for “Give It Away” and “In Color”– from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He has written singles for George Strait, Trace Adkins, James Otto, Joe Nichols and others.

In 2014, he took a significant step in independence and creative freedom by launching his own label, Big Gassed Records, which allows him to release music in any format and timeframe that suits him.

ABOUT LUKAS NELSON

GRAMMY and BAFTA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson has established himself as one of music's most respected voices. Throughout his esteemed career, Nelson has released eight studio albums including his latest, 2023's Sticks and Stones. Since its release, the album spent 18 weeks in the top 10 of the Americana Albums chart and earned Nelson two #1 singles: "Sticks and Stones," which reached #1 on the Alt Country chart and "More Than Friends," feat. Lainey Wilson, which topped the Americana Singles chart. Additionally, "More Than Friends" is also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Released to widespread critical acclaim, The Wall Street Journal praises, “[Nelson] makes the genre his own…This is a fresh and welcome addition to what he's offered so far,” while The Tennessean declared, “thoughtful, timeless Southern-style rock featuring anything from introspective lyricism to virtuoso-style musicianship.”

Since his debut over a decade ago, the Texas and Hawaii-based artist has performed countless sold-out headline dates and festivals, demonstrating the electric energy of his live shows. Nelson will continue to tour through this year including several shows with Whiskey Myers this spring as well as stops at major festivals such as MerleFest, DelFest, Wildlands Festival and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

In addition to his own projects, Nelson also co-produced the music for 2018's lauded film, A Star Is Born, in addition to appearing in the movie and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

ABOUT SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE

For 46 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions across the 46 counties in its service area. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to over 600 partners across Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, congregate meal sites, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission, and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

Photo credit: Delaney Royer

