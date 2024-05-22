Midland Raises a Glass to Melancholic Memories on New Single 'Old Fashioned Feeling'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY®-nominated trio Midland has released “Old Fashioned Feeling,” a melancholic reflection of an intoxicating relationship, steeped in smoke and served with a dash of bitters.

The new single marks their first collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb and was recorded at the historic Georgia Mae Studios in Savannah, GA. The track arrives with an official video directed by Harper Smith that finds the band on a golden-hued film set surrounded by showbiz chaos and a cast of hurried flappers, mimes, managers and actors.

“Sometimes it feels good to go for a swim in the Blues, have a sip of that fiery nostalgia and live in the memory of something that was once so sweet that’s now turned bitter. Lose yourself in this Classic Country cup of 80 proof soul with a back beat,” explains Midland. “It's the sound of every dingy neon hazed bar room where you go to hide in plain sight.”

Earlier this month, Midland and Orville Peck released their sweeping caution-to-the-wind Roy Orbison-evoking collaboration “The Hurtin’ Kind” that appeared on Peck’s new duets album Stampede Vol. 1. The song, which the artists debuted live aboard Midland’s The Last Resort Cruise last month, was written by Orville Peck, Leland, Ryan Raines, Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson.

Fresh off the heels of the maiden voyage of The Last Resort Cruise, Midland wrapped their Up In Texas headline tour earlier this month and are hitting the road for a series of headline shows including the L.A. County Fair this Friday, May 24 and a return to the legendary Fort Worth, TX honky tonk Billy Bob’s for a two-night stand on June 21 and 22. The trio will also make a handful of festival appearances including the Bluebird Music Festival, Boots and Hearts Music Festival and Born & Raised.

Next month, the band will release a cover of Tom Petty’s iconic “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” on the tribute album Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty (out June 21 via Big Machine Records).

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/24 – Pomona, CA – Los Angeles County Fair

5/25 – Paso Robles, CA – Cork and Jug Country Jam

6/21 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob's

6/22 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob's

6/27 – Emigrant, MT – Old Saloon

6/28 – Three Forks, MT – Bridger Brewing

6/29 – Casper, WY – Gaslight Social

7/04 – Sun Valley, ID – Bluebird Music Festival

7/06 – Taos, NM – Kit Carson Park

7/26 – Modesto, CA – Midland Live in Modesto

7/27 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

7/28 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

8/08 – Oro-Medonte – Boots and Hearts Music Festival

8/09 – Verona, NY – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

8/23 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

8/24 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live Outdoor Venue

9/06 – Fort Madison, IA – Tri-State Rodeo

9/13 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised

About Midland:

Double Grammy® nominees Midland have sought to reintroduce the Western plains, Laurel Canyon-cum-Bakersfield and Lone Star juke joints to Country music since coming together at a friend’s wedding over common influences and the need for a return to this sort of post-Urban Cowboy Country. For lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson, the double platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” set the stage for their critically acclaimed On The Rocks and No. 1 Billboard Top Country Albums debut Let It Roll to unite classic country fans, hipsters and media including Entertainment Weekly, GQ, The Washington Post, Vogue, Esquire, Variety, Rolling Stone and NPR. Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, the trio of songwriters who developed their sound at Tornillo, Texas’ storied Sonic Ranch have been building a following that’s sold-out the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, packed a multiple-night stand at Ft. Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s and re-opened North Hollywood’s legendary Palomino Club for one night only. Bringing listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics and steel guitar with their album The Last Resort: Greetings From (Big Machine Records) the retro-Nuevo trio has grown from bar band to an in-demand headliner who mounted their own cruise in April 2024.

Photo Credit: Harper Smith

Comments