Ayo Edebiri Joins Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts in New Film From Luca Guadagnino

According to Deadline, Ayo Edebiri (Theater Camp, The Bear) will be appearing alongside Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts in a new film from director Luca Guadagnino.

The film, titled After the Hunt, is written by Nore Garett and centers on a college professor who faces a crisis when a colleague is accused of misconduct and her own secret from her past is at risk of being exposed.

The details of Edebiri's role are currently being kept under wraps.

Edebiri is best known for her role as Sydney Adamu in the FX series The Bear, which will return for another season on June 27. She also appeared alongside Ben Platt in Theater Camp as well as in the 2023 hit comedy Bottoms. She will also be providing the voice of Envy in Inside Out 2, releasing on June 14.

Luca Guadagnino's latest film, Challengers, opened to critical acclaim in April and stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

