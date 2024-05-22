The HISTORY Channel to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day with New 2-Part Doc

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HISTORY Channel commemorates the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings along the Normandy coast during World War II with new two-part documentary series, “D-Day: The Unheard Tapes” premiering Thursday, June 6 at 8pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. A co-production with BBC Factual, the series relives the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Normandy through the voices and words of those who were there, from all sides.

On June 6, 1944, around 156,000 Allied troops landed in Normandy, a critical event that would alter the outcome of World War II. Hundreds of thousands of young men and women were involved in this pivotal chapter in World War II, and many of their stories have remained untold until now. Across four hours “D-Day: The Unheard Tapes” features extraordinary historical recordings of those who experienced it first-hand.

The documentary draws on rare and previously unheard tapes discovered in archives around the world to tell the captivating and powerful story of the largest seaborne invasion in history and the bloody battle that followed, in which some 73,000 Allied forces lost their lives. Adopting an innovative approach in storytelling, young actors, cast to resemble the interviewees at the time of the war, lip-sync the original testimony to recall moments of bravery, fear, chaos, and confusion. These revealing memories are interwoven with immersive documentary-style dramatic recreations that tell the story of D-Day as it’s never been told before.

Both episodes will stream on The HISTORY® Channel app, history.com and across major TV providers’ VOD platforms the day after it airs on The HISTORY® Channel. You can also watch it ad-free by downloading to own on Amazon Prime Video or wherever you prefer to purchase your favorite series.

“D-Day: The Unheard Tapes” is a 3x60 for BBC Two and iPlayer and was commissioned by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Simon Young, Head of History. It is a co-production between the BBC and The HISTORY® Channel. Executive Producers for The HISTORY® Channel are Eli Lehrer and Jennifer Wagman. The series is being made in partnership with The Open University, Imperial War Museums and The National WWII Museum. It is produced by Wall to Wall Media where the Executive Producer is Morgana Pugh, the Creative Director is Emily Smith, the Series Producer is Zoe Jewell, and the Series Director is Mark Radice.

