Video: David Letterman Sets MY NEXT GUEST Netflix Season Five Premiere Date

The series will return for a fifth season on June 12, 2024.

May. 22, 2024
The Emmy® Award-nominated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will return for a fifth season on June 12, 2024.

Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host’s chair, following a 33-year reign in late night. This season, Letterman interviews Charles Barkely and Miley Cyrus.

Previous guests include Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith.

Executive Producers are Tom Keaney, Mary Barclay, Jake Fuller, Justin Wilkes, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, and Michael Steed.

Watch the first look here!



