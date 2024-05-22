Video: David Letterman Sets MY NEXT GUEST Netflix Season Five Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Emmy® Award-nominated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will return for a fifth season on June 12, 2024.

Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host’s chair, following a 33-year reign in late night. This season, Letterman interviews Charles Barkely and Miley Cyrus.

Previous guests include Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith.

Executive Producers are Tom Keaney, Mary Barclay, Jake Fuller, Justin Wilkes, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, and Michael Steed.

Watch the first look here!

Comments