Edmund Donovan Cast in Apple Thriller ECHO VALLEY

Deadline is reporting that Edmund Donovan, who was recently seen on Broadway in the play Clyde's, has been cast in the upcoming thriller Echo Valley from Apple. Donovan joins a stacked cast that includes Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan, and Fiona Shaw.

The film is directed by Michael Pearce, who directed 2017's Beast starring Jessie Buckley and Geraldine James. Brad Ingelsby, of Mare of Easttown, wrote the screenplay.

Echo Valley centers on a horse trainer, Kate Garretson (Moore), and her daughter, Claire (Sweeney). After Claire unexpectedly turns up bloodied and scared at her house, Kate must do whatever she can to save her daughter.

In the film, Donovan plays the character of Ryan, an addict and confidant to Claire.

Before Clyde's, Edmund Donovan appeared onstage in New York in Greater Clements at Lincoln Center, a performance which garnered him a Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Obie Award. Other theater credits include Lewiston/Clarkston (Drama Desk Nomination, Clive Barnes Award; Rattlestick), The Snow Geese (MTC/MCC), Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1 (Ars Nova). Film/TV credits include Glob Lessons, The Vizitant, Akron, "Betty," "High Fidelity," "Hightown," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Unforgettable," "Orange is the New Black," and "Gossip Girl" (HBO Max). He was most recently seen in Alex Garland's thriller Civil War, which was released earlier this year.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

