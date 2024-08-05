Video: Trailer for Netflix Documentary Series POP STAR ACADEMY: KATSEYE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming documentary series, Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.

The series follows 20 contestants from around the world over a year-long journey as they compete to become KATSEYE, a one-of-a-kind global girl group formed using KPOP methodologies. With unprecedented access, unfolding over eight episodes, the result is a compelling portrayal of the road to international stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program developed by HYBE and Geffen Records.

It is directed by award-winning filmmaker, Nadia Hallgren, who was at the helm of the four-time Emmy® nominated Netflix documentary, Becoming. The series is set to debut on Netflix on August 21, 2024.

Watch the trailer now!

