Video: Timothée Chalamet is Bob Dylan in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Teaser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Searchlight Pictures has just released the first teaser trailer for A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet.

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The movie is directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Ford V. Ferrari) from a screenplay co-written with Jay Cocks.

In addition to Chalamet, the cast includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNair. It will hit theaters this December.

Watch the teaser now!

Comments