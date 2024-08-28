Video: Teaser Trailer for Guy Maddin's RUMOURS Starring Cate Blanchett

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bleecker Street has released the teaser trailer for Rumours, Guy Maddin's new film starring Cate Blanchett. The movie is in theaters nationwide on October 18.

Ricocheting between comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera, Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit, where they attempt to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis. With unexpected, uproarious performances from a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Charles Dance, these so-called leaders become spectacles of incompetence, contending with increasingly surreal obstacles in the misty woods as night falls and they realize they are suddenly alone.

A genre-hopping satire of political ineptitude, the latest film from incomparable directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson is a journey into the absurd heart of power and institutional failure in a slowly burning world. The filmmakers have worked together before on several short films, and the 2015 feature The Forbidden Room. Some of Maddin's solo directorial credits include Careful, The Saddest Music in the World, and twilight of the Ice Nymphs.

Rumours had its world premiere earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival where it received rave reviews.

