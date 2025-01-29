Video: THE JOE SCHMO SHOW Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TBS has shared a sneak peek clip from the third episode of the re-imagined reality hoax comedy “The Joe Schmo Show.” Hosted by five-time Emmy Award nominee Cat Deeley, the groundbreaking show-within-a show will debut episode three on Tuesday, February 4 at 9:00PM ET/PT.

In Episode 103, Ben begins questioning the reality of the show after a prank gone wrong and the actors and producers leap into action to quell his suspicions.

Hosted by five-time Emmy Award nominee Cat Deeley, the 10-episode show-within-a show breathes new life into the hit 2003 series of the same name – delivering a bold, modern twist that takes aim at the absurdity of reality TV. At the heart of this ingenious setup is Ben, an unsuspecting electrician from Baltimore, who believes he’s competing for a $100,000 prize on a popular game show. What he doesn’t know? He’s surrounded by a cast of highly skilled improv comedians and the entire production is an elaborate hoax.

Each hour-long episode dives into the chaos behind the curtain as the cast and crew pull out all the stops to keep Ben in the dark. With hilarious over-the-top challenges and a format that constantly ups the stakes, the team must improvise on the fly, pivoting storylines, and outsmarting Ben at every turn. As the pressure mounts, the laughs and the drama reach unprecedented heights, making this revival a fresh, smart send-up of reality TV like never before.

MTV Entertainment Studios and Fly On THE WALL Entertainment produced “The Joe Schmo Show” for TBS with creators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”), alongside executive producer and showrunner Dave Kneebone.

