Video: THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Teaser Starring Eddie Redmayne

Peacock and Sky have debuted the first look teaser for The Day of the Jackal, the upcoming series starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch.

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British INTELLIGENCE officer (Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Written by Ronan Bennett, the series also stars Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara.

The Day of the Jackal will premiere on Peacock (US) and Sky (UK) on November 7, 2024.

Watch the teaser now!

