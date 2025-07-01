Video: Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, & More Star in SENTIMENTAL VALUE Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new trailer has been released for Sentimental Value, the new dramedy film from director Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World). The movie made its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Grand Prix prize. It will be released in select theaters on November 7.

The movie follows sisters Nora and Agnes as they reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.

Written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value stars Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Broadway alum Elle Fanning.





