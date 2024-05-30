Video: See Neil Patrick Harris in Trailer for GROUP THERAPY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hartbeat, the media company founded by Kevin Hart, has just dropped the first trailer for Group Therapy, a new documentary.

Hosted by Tony and Emmy award-winning performer, Neil Patrick Harris, the comedy-forward documentary features Tig Notaro, Nicole Byer, Mike Birbiglia, London Hughes, Gary Gulman, and Atsuko Okatsuka, as they bravely share the intricate connections between their professional and mental health journeys. Through candid group dialogues, personal confessions, and archival stand-up footage, the film offers a revelatory, emotional, and hilarious exploration into various critical conversations about mental health in our culture today.

Group Therapy will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday, June 6th, 2024. Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Kevin Healey, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Errol Sadler, and David Heiman act as producers. Executive Producers are Ulrike Decoene, Virginie Bercot, Susana Lopez, Arthur Lenfant, Chet Fenster, Adam Puchalsky, JC Del Barco II, Ty Walker, and Neil Berkeley. Associate Producers are Scott Kirkley, Jake Watkins, and Eleanor Winkler. Nathalie Moruzzi, and Lindsay Alexis to act as Co-Producers.

Watch the trailer now!

