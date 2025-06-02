Video: STARZ Debuts New OUTLANDER Behind-the-Scenes Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







STARZ has shared “Outlander and Blood of my Blood: The Gathering,” a new special released in celebration of World Outlander Day. “The Gathering” unites cast members from both series for the first time to celebrate the “Outlander” journey, welcomes in the new generation of Frasers, MacKenzies and Beauchamps, and explores the TIES THAT BIND their stories. “The Gathering” features interviews with the executive producers and cast members from both series and will provide a sneak peek at the new prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” as well as a look back at the legacy of “Outlander” over the past 11 years. Watch it now here.

The highly anticipated prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” will premiere Friday, August 8, on STARZ. Starring Hermione Corfield (“Julia Moriston”), Jeremy Irvine (Henry Beauchamp), Harriet Slater (“Ellen MacKenzie”) and Jamie Roy (“Brian Fraser”), “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” brings viewers from the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the sweeping Highlands of 18th century Scotland, promising two new love stories filled with loyalty, passion and desire, as the young couples defy the forces that seek to tear them apart. New episodes of the timeless romantic drama will be available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater and Roy, who play the parents of “Outlander’s” central couple, Claire and Jamie, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan, Sadhbh Malin as “Jocasta Cameron,” Sara Vickers as “Davina Porter,” and Sally Messham as “Mrs. Fitz.” Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg also serving as executive producers. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan as “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton as “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin as “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell as “Young Ian,” David Berry as “Lord John Grey,” César Domboy as “Fergus Fraser,” Lauren Lyle as “Marsali Fraser,” Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter,” Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” Caitlin O’Ryan as “Lizzie Beardsley,” Paul Gorman as “Josiah and Kezziah Beardsley,’ and Diarmaid Murtagh as “Buck MacKenzie.” Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. “Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds