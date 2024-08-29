Video: ROSEMARY'S BABY Spin-Off APARTMENT 7A Receives Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount+ has released the trailer for Apartment 7A, the latest entry in the Rosemary's Baby franchise. The film, which serves as a prequel to the 1968 horror classic, will be released on the streamer on September 27, following its debut at Fantastic Fest Friday, September 20.

In the film, an ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner, Ozark) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot, and Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean film series) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford.

When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself.

Additional supporting cast includes Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

Apartment 7A is directed by Natalie Erika James, from a screenplay she wrote with Christian White and Skylar James based on Ira Levin's original novel.

Photo Credit: Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+.

Comments