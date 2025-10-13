Video: Prime Video Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for BAT-FAM Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







This past weekend at New York Comic Con, Prime Video unveiled the official trailer and premiere date for BAT-FAM, the all-new animated series from DC and Warner Bros. Animation. The half-hour action-comedy is a follow-up to the hit holiday film, MERRY LITTLE BATMAN, and will be available to watch on November 10 on Prime Video.

At the series’ New York Comic Con panel, executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth was joined by cast members Bobby Moynihan (Man-Bat), London Hughes (Alicia Pennyworth), and Yonas Kibreab (Little Batman/Damian Thomas Wayne) to share the news and screen the first episode. The action-packed trailer offers a sneak peek into the ordinary lives of the extraordinary Super Heroes and all the mayhem they must conquer as a family.

BAT-FAM follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne - now having taken on the mantle of “Little Batman” - as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor. Joining THE FAMILY dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s adoring “Pap Pap” who also happens to be Batman’s longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry.

The series stars Luke Wilson (voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne), Yonas Kibreab (voice of Damian Wayne), James Cromwell (voice of Alfred Pennyworth), Haley Tju (voice of Claire), London Hughes (voice of Alicia Pennyworth), Michael Benyaer (voice of Ra’s Al Ghul), and Bobby Moynihan (voice of Man-Bat). The guest voice cast includes Reid Scott, Kevin Michael Richardson, Diedrich Bader, and Natasha Leggero, among others. The series was developed by executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth & executive producer Jase Ricci. Sam Register also serves as executive producer.