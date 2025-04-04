Video: Perfume Genius Performs 'It's A Mirror' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) delivered a mesmerizing performance of his song “It’s A Mirror” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The track comes from his new album Glory (Matador Records), which dropped last week to widespread critical acclaim.

On Glory, Perfume Genius once again teamed up with longtime producer Blake Mills and keyboardist/co-writer Alan Wyffels, alongside an outstanding group of musicians who have toured and recorded with him before. The lineup includes guitarists Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Greg Uhlmann, drummers Tim Carr and Jim Keltner, and bassist Pat Kelly, with a special appearance from New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding. The album explores recurring themes that have shaped his artistic journey - examining the body and its decay, of domesticity and love, and of inescapable history and damage. Read the album bio here. Purchase/stream Glory here.

Perfume Genius will support Glory with an extensive North American tour that kicks off in San Diego at Music Box on May 8 and wraps up on June 27 at Revolution Hall in Portland, OR. Highlights include The Fillmore in San Francisco on May 13, the Brooklyn Paramount on June 10 and the Showbox in Hadreas’ hometown of Seattle on June 26. Tickets are on sale here.

Perfume Genius Tour Dates

5/08/25 - Music Box – San Diego, CA

5/10/25 - Just Like Heaven - Los Angeles, CA

5/12/25 - Little Saint -- Healdsburg, CA - SOLD OUT

5/13/25 - The Fillmore -- San Francisco, CA

5/14/25 - Sofia Theater – Sacramento, CA

5/16/25 - Kilby Court Block Party -- Salt Lake City, UT

5/24/25 - C6 Fest -- Sao Paulo, BR

5/30/25 - The Van Buren -- Phoenix, AZ

5/31/25 - 191 Toole -- Tucson, AZ

6/2/25 - Emo's -- Austin, TX

6/3/25 - The Studio at The Factory -- Dallas, TX

6/5/25 - Variety Playhouse -- Atlanta, GA

6/6/25 - Haw River Ballroom -- Saxapahaw, NC

6/7/25 - 9:30 Club -- Washington, DC

6/8/25 - Union Transfer -- Philadelphia, PA

6/10/25 - Brooklyn Paramount -- Brooklyn, NY

6/12/25 - Royale -- Boston, MA

6/13/25 - Electric City -- Buffalo, NY

6/14/25 - The Concert Hall -- Toronto, ON

6/15/25 - Globe Iron -- Cleveland, OH

6/17/25 - The Vic Theatre -- Chicago, IL

6/18/25 - First Avenue -- Minneapolis, MN

6/19/25 - The Truman -- Kansas City, MO

6/21/25 - Gothic Theatre -- Denver, CO

6/23/25 - Treefort Music Hall -- Boise, ID

6/25/25 - Capitol Theater – Olympia, WA

6/26/25 - The Showbox -- Seattle, WA

6/27/25 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

08/13 - 08/16/25 - Paredes de Coura Festival - Paredes de Coura, PT

08/16/25 - Green Man Festival - Crickhowell, UK

10/30/25 - Le Trianon - Paris, France

10/31/25 - Botanique - Orangerie - Brussels, Belgium

11/01/25 - New Fall Festival - Dusseldorf, Germany

11/03/25 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany

11/04/25 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany

11/05/25 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

11/07/25 - New Century Hall - Manchester, UK

11/08/25 - St. Luke’s - Glasgow, UK

11/09/25 - Project House - Leeds, UK

11/11/25 - The Roundhouse - London, UK

11/12/25 - Trinity Centre - Bristol, UK

11/13/25 - National Stadium - Dublin, IE

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

