Video: Pam Grier Teases FOXY BROWN Musical on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







1970s film star Pam Grier stopped by THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW on Wednesday to discuss some of her new projects, including the horror series Them: The Scare.

Also during the interview, she REVEALED a major project based on her 1974 blaxploitation film Foxy Brown.

"We're going to be doing Foxy Brown also as a musical," the actress said.

Grier didn't provide additional details about this musical but talked about a limited series about her life in the works. Based on her memoir Foxy: My Life in Three Acts, Grier said that it will be "seven episodes, shot like a film."

Actor and singer Pam Grier came to prominence after appearing in numerous films in the 1970s including Foxy Brown, Coffy, and The Big Doll House. In the years since, she has appeared in a number of genre films and TV appearances, most recently in the anthology series Them on Prime Video. Director Quentin Tarantino recently opened up a Los Angeles COFFEE SHOP in her honor, called Pam's Coffy.

Watch the full interview!

Photo Credit: Chris Haston / Warner Bros.

Comments