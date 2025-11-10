Video: OUTLANDER Unveils Teaser and Premiere Date for Season 8

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has unveiled the first teaser and a premiere date for the eighth and final season of the fan-favorite time-traveling series “Outlander." Season 8 will debut on Friday, March 6, 2026, on STARZ, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays.

Season Seven of “Outlander” ended with Jamie’s fateful decision to resign his Continental Army commission and return to Fraser’s Ridge with Claire. Meanwhile, after an emotional family reunion, the MacKenzies needed to decide where and when to settle next, and A HAUNTING cliffhanger left fans questioning the true fate of Claire and Jamie’s first daughter, Faith.

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.

“Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences.