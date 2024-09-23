Video: New Trailer for THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lionsgate has released a new trailer for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a new holiday movie starring Judy Greer and Pete Holmes.

The Herdmans are absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, they steal, they bully…and now they’ve hijacked the town Christmas pageant.

Directed by DALLAS Jenkins (“The Chosen”) and based on the international bestseller by Barbara Robinson, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER follows six siblings who sneak into church searching for snacks and walk away with the lead roles in the town pageant.

Grace (Judy Greer) is directing the performance for the very first time; she and her daughter Beth (Molly Belle Wright) and husband Bob (Pete Holmes) are in over their heads, especially against a town that wants them to kick the Herdmans out. But the play’s mischievous stars might unwittingly teach a community the true meaning of Christmas.

Also featuring Lauren Graham, and with a screenplay by Ryan Swanson and Platte F. Clark & Darin McDaniel, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever hits theaters on November 8. Watch the new trailer now.

