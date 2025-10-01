 tracker
Video: New Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN Debuts First Look at The Creature

The movie will debut in select theaters on October 17 before hitting Netflix on November 7.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
Netflix has released the official trailer for Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro's new film version of the Mary Shelley novel, offering viewers a closer look at Frankenstein's disfigured creation, played by Jacob Elordi. The movie will debut in select theaters on October 17 before hitting Netflix on November 7.

In Frankenstein, the Oscar-winning brings to life Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

The cast is led by Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Jacob Elordi, and also stars Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. Frankenstein continues Netflix’s partnership with del Toro, including Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and the animated films Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.


