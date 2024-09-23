Video: New Trailer for GLADIATOR II Starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount Pictures has just released a new trailer for the long-awaited Gladiator sequel, starring Paul Mescal.

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

In addition to Mescal, Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielson and Denzel Washington. The movie will hit theaters on November 22, 2024, the same weekend as Wicked.

Photo credit: Aidan Monaghan

