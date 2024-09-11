Video: New Clip From SHE TAUGHT LOVE Starring Arsema Thomas and Darrell Britt-Gibson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andscape has shared a new clip from the upcoming film She Taught Love, which stars Arsema Thomas and Darrell Britt-Gibson. The movie will premiere in select theaters and on Hulu September 27.

Ever since getting off "The Street," a prestigious cable television series, Frank Cooper (Britt-Gibson) has been coasting through life distracting himself with women, booze and blow, while auditioning to play stereotypical gang members and drug dealers. But the minute he meets Mali Waters (Thomas), a sports agent living for the present, his whole world changes. Despite their own worst instincts, Mali and Frank are inescapably drawn to one another. As Mali is forced to face her own mortality, the clock begins to tick. The two must learn to rely on each other, choosing to love and live for the moment, even if that's all they get.

Directed by Nate Edwards from a script by Darrell Britt-Gibson, the cast also includes Alexander Hodge, D’Arcy Carden, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Taissa Farmiga.

ABOUT ANDSCAPE

Andscape is a Black content studio that explores the depth of Black identity through its power in sports and culture. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes daily journalism, film, television, book publishing and music.

