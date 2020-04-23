Video: Netflix Shares Promo for JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL

Article Pixel Apr. 23, 2020  

Netflix has released the promo for the new comedy special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill. This marks the comedy legend's first original special since 1998.

Watch the promo below!

His new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy with a never-before-seen set.

Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld's sharp angles on everyday life.

Video: Netflix Shares Promo for JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Quibi Announces Development of HORROR ACCIDENTAL from Evan Daugherty
  • VIDEO: Watch Part One of Brandi Carlile's 'Road To The Garden'
  • New HBO Asia Original Series THE HEAD to Premiere in June
  • HTY Announces 5 More Episodes of New Digital TV Show THE HI WAY