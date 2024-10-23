Video: Netflix Shares COBRA KAI Season 6 Part 2 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has dropped the trailer for part two of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, the continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise. Part 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix, with Part 2 premiering on November 28, 2024. The event finale will come in 2025.

Part 2 brings us to the Sekai Taikai, where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?

It has also been announced that Lewis Tan, Patrick Luwis and newcomer Rayna Vallandingham have joined the cast. First appearing in Part Two, the three are a part of a competing dojo at the Sekai Taikai.

The series takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, DALLAS Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien.

