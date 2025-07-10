 tracking pixel
Video: Netflix Releases Teaser for SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Season 2

The competition show Squid Game: The Challenge will return for a second season on November 4, 2025.

The competition show Squid Game: The Challenge will return for a second season on November 4, 2025. Ahead of its debut, it has also been announced that the series has been renewed for a third season.

In Season Two, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the iconic original series, season two features new twists and never-before-seen games. As players face elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. 

Squid Game is a popular Korean drama that quickly became a cultural phenomenon and Netflix’s most popular show ever. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game’s highly anticipated third and final season had a record-setting #1 debut in all countries ranked, MAKING HISTORY as the first show to do so in its premiere week.

The show became a global sensation, boosting interest in K-content with Vans slip-on sneakers sales increasing 8,000% and Halloween costumes selling out around the world. Squid Game made Emmy® history with first-ever wins for a non-English language show and Season 2 was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama. 

The franchise continues to expand with Squid Game: The Experience, a touring activation where fans can play games inspired by the show; fans can bring their favorite show home with a variety of lifestyle products and collaborations; and with Squid Game: Unleashed, a multiplayer video game that is on track to become Netflix’s most downloaded game. Squid Game Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are now streaming on Netflix.




