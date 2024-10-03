Video: Netflix Drops Trailer for SIMONE BILES RISING PART 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the trailer for Part 2 of Simone Biles Rising, which will premiere on October 25, 2024. Part 1 is now playing on Netflix.

The forthcoming episodes follow along as she competes at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials and officially qualifies for the U.S. Olympic Team to her incredible performances in Paris, all the while sharing personal thoughts and moments of her incredible journey to become the most decorated gymnast in history. The episodes provide intimate access to Biles as she captures three gold medals and one silver medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The series is directed by KATIE Walsh with Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Janey Miller, JT Taylor, Yiannis Exarchos, Jérôme Parmentier and David Herren serving as executive producers.

Synopsis:

Simone Biles has unfinished business. She was one of the biggest stories leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. But in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned. And for Simone, the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage – forcing her to withdraw from the competition. Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done – be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises.

