Video: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Music Docuseries HITMAKERS

Netflix has released the trailer for Hitmakers, a new docuseries coming to the streamer on July 24th. The six-episode series follows twelve of the industry's best songwriters and producers as they come together at real high-stakes writing camps to create hits for today’s biggest stars like John Legend, Shaboozey, and Lisa of Blackpink.

With tensions high and time short, viewers get a front-row seat to the creative chaos, emotional stakes, and personal breakthroughs. This isn’t just about writing music: it’s THE JOURNEY to becoming a hitmaker.

The series features songwriters Jenna Andrews, Tommy Brown, Trey Campbell, Ferras, Harv, Ben Johnson, Stephen Kirk, JHart, Whitney Phillips, Sevyn Streeter, and Nova Wav. Executive Producers are Adam DiVello, Harvey Mason Jr., Britt Burton, Kimberly Goodman, Kristofer Lindquist, Megan Roger, and Skyler Wakil.

