Video: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for Animated Fantasy IN YOUR DREAMS

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for In Your Dreams, a new animated film featuring Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, and Broadway alums Cristin Milioti and Zachary Noah Piser. Directed by Alex Woo, the movie will be available on the streamer starting November 14, 2025.

In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot, who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true...the perfect family.

In a previous statement, director Woo praised Milioti, saying "Cristin is an EGOT-level talent. She can sing. She can act. I haven’t seen her dance, but I’m sure she could give Ginger Rogers a run for her money. You believe every performance Cristin gives and that’s every director’s dream come true."

