Video: Netflix Drops SING: THRILLER Animated Short Based on Iconic Michael Jackson Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new Sing animated short is now on Netflix! After staging a spectacular version of Thriller at the New Moon Theatre, Buster Moon and the cast of SING leave to celebrate at Clay Calloway’s Halloween party. But when our heroes arrive at the party they discover a mysterious, multi-colored ooze has transformed Clay and his guests into dancing freaks.

Based on Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller music video, Sing: Thriller features Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Taron Egerton as Johnny, and Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly.

"I don’t know if it is possible to enjoy making anything as much as I have done while working on ‘Sing:Thriller.’ Our awesome cast and team of geniuses at Illumination have gone above and beyond to take one of the biggest hits of all time and concoct a new and very special treat for Halloween," writer and director Garth Jennings shared on Tudum. Watch the trailer below!

Comments