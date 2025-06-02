Video: Netflix Drops First Six Minutes of WEDNESDAY Season 2; Lady Gaga's Role Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix recently previewed the anticipated second season of Wednesday by sharing the first six minutes of the new season at Netflix Tudum 2025. Season 2 of Wednesday will pick up with the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.

Also at the Tudum event, it was confirmed that Lady Gaga will star in the series as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood, "a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." Audience members were then treated with a live medley performance of "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary," and "Abracadabra.” Check out the event on Netflix, and watch the first six minutes of Wednesday Season 2 here. Part 1 premieres with the first four episodes on August 6, 2025, with the remaining four episodes dropping on September 3, 2025.

This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

The hit series stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan.

Guest stars this season include Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, and Frances O'Connor.

