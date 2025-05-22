Video: Netflix Debuts Official Trailer for Animated Film KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for KPop Demon Hunters, the new animated movie from Sony Pictures Animation, coming to the streamer on June 20. The movie boasts brand-new original songs and features a cast that includes Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face), Joel Kim Booster, and more.

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat — an irresistible rival BOY BAND of demons in disguise.

The cast of THE MOVIES also includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee. K-Pop writers and producers Teddy Park, 24, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, and DOMINSUK of THEBLACKLABEL, plus EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and Ian Eisendrath, have lent their talents to new songs written for the film.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds