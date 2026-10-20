Video: Mr. Nas Drops A Bombshell On Ben In AHS: 13
The reveal arrives in the show's 10th episode this season.
A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 shows Mr. Nas, played by Paul Anthony Kelly, revealing to Ben DeSoto, played by Joey Pollari, that he is Ben's father. The clip is drawn from the season's 10th episode, airing Thursdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.
Kelly's Mr. Nas has been a recurring presence across Season 13, including a scene from the show's ninth episode in which the character grew close to Jessica Lange's Constance Langdon. Kelly has also taken part in the season's official podcast, interviewing production designer Anu Schwartz about the construction of the devil's penthouse set.
Pollari's Ben DeSoto is now drawn directly into the paternity storyline opened up by Mr. Nas's revelation, a development that follows the character's earlier appearances this season alongside Kelly both on screen and on the AHS: 13 podcast.
The scene continues Season 13's pattern of bringing central characters face to face with hidden truths tied to the anthology's returning and new figures. More on Kelly's work this season can be found in prior coverage of his scene opposite Jessica Lange.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.