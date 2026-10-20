 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Mr. Nas Drops A Bombshell On Ben In AHS: 13

The reveal arrives in the show's 10th episode this season.

By:


A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 shows Mr. Nas, played by Paul Anthony Kelly, revealing to Ben DeSoto, played by Joey Pollari, that he is Ben's father. The clip is drawn from the season's 10th episode, airing Thursdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.

Kelly's Mr. Nas has been a recurring presence across Season 13, including a scene from the show's ninth episode in which the character grew close to Jessica Lange's Constance Langdon. Kelly has also taken part in the season's official podcast, interviewing production designer Anu Schwartz about the construction of the devil's penthouse set.

Pollari's Ben DeSoto is now drawn directly into the paternity storyline opened up by Mr. Nas's revelation, a development that follows the character's earlier appearances this season alongside Kelly both on screen and on the AHS: 13 podcast.

The scene continues Season 13's pattern of bringing central characters face to face with hidden truths tied to the anthology's returning and new figures. More on Kelly's work this season can be found in prior coverage of his scene opposite Jessica Lange.

Recent Articles
Video: Jessica Lange's Constance Gets Close To Mr. Nas On AHS: 13
Video: Jessica Lange's Constance Gets Close To Mr. Nas On AHS: 13
10/19/2026
Emma Roberts Talks AHS: 13 Costumes With Designers Eyrich, Crabtree
Emma Roberts Talks AHS: 13 Costumes With Designers Eyrich, Crabtree
10/9/2026
Emma Roberts Talks American Horror Story: 13 Return
Emma Roberts Talks American Horror Story: 13 Return
10/2/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts