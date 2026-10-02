Emma Roberts Opens Up On Madison Montgomery Return For AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13
Cast members trade stories about landing their roles and collaborating with franchise veterans.
Emma Roberts and Joey Pollari sat down together for the second episode of the AHS: 13 Official Podcast, filmed on set, to discuss their respective paths to joining AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13. The conversation covers how each actor came to be cast, their experiences working alongside Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson, and Roberts' return to the role of Madison Montgomery, a character she has played across multiple installments of the anthology series.
The episode follows the format established by the podcast's debut, which paired Sarah Paulson and Paul Anthony Kelly for a similar cast-to-cast conversation about Kelly's arrival on the show and his move into horror roles, alongside Paulson's approach to juggling characters across different seasons. Rather than fielding questions from an outside host, AMERICAN HORROR STORY's own performers are interviewing one another throughout the podcast's run, with additional episodes built around the production side featuring designers Lou Eyrich, Catherine Crabtree and Anu Schwartz.
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 brings together what FX describes as an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier chapters of the anthology. The season continues the franchise's run on FX and Hulu, building on a legacy that has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since its 2011 launch and been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide.
A trailer for the podcast series had already featured Roberts and Pollari taking part in cast-to-cast conversations similar to this full episode, as detailed in prior coverage of Sarah Paulson and Paul Anthony Kelly's debut episode of the companion podcast.
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