Video: MOBLAND Season Two Midseason Trailer Teases Harrigan Collapse
New footage builds on the Harrigan family's unraveling as rivals press in from outside.
Paramount+ has released a midseason trailer for MOBLAND season two, offering a new look at the crime drama as it heads into the back half of its ten-episode run. The footage centers on the Harrigan family, whose criminal empire has begun to fracture under pressure from rising rivals and internal betrayal.
The series stars Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, the family's fixer, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, the heads of the family. The cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver and Anson Boon. According to the season's setup, Da Souza must navigate a dangerous tightrope as tensions within the household intensify and violence spreads into every part of the family's lives.
New episodes of MOBLAND season two stream weekly on Fridays, with the season building toward a finale on Friday, November 20. The season has already tracked the Harrigans through mounting internal conflict, with earlier episodes depicting Conrad declaring war and turning the family's territory into a fortress while Maeve maneuvers behind the scenes.
As the midseason trailer frames it, loyalties within the family continue to snap and safety proves only temporary once outside rivals apply further pressure. More on the season's trajectory can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the midseason trailer.
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