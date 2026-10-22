Video: MOBLAND Season Two Midseason Trailer Teases Harrigan Collapse

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Paramount+ has released a midseason trailer for MOBLAND season two, offering a new look at the crime drama as it heads into the back half of its ten-episode run. The footage centers on the Harrigan family, whose criminal empire has begun to fracture under pressure from rising rivals and internal betrayal.

The series stars Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, the family's fixer, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, the heads of the family. The cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver and Anson Boon. According to the season's setup, Da Souza must navigate a dangerous tightrope as tensions within the household intensify and violence spreads into every part of the family's lives.

New episodes of MOBLAND season two stream weekly on Fridays, with the season building toward a finale on Friday, November 20. The season has already tracked the Harrigans through mounting internal conflict, with earlier episodes depicting Conrad declaring war and turning the family's territory into a fortress while Maeve maneuvers behind the scenes.

As the midseason trailer frames it, loyalties within the family continue to snap and safety proves only temporary once outside rivals apply further pressure. More on the season's trajectory can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the midseason trailer.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 11 Hrs 53 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone