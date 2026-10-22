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MOBLAND Season Two Mid-Season Trailer Released on Paramount+

The ensemble cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, and Janet McTeer in the crime drama.

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Paramount+ has released a mid-season trailer for MOBLAND season two, offering a preview of the second half of the crime drama's ten-episode run. New episodes are available to stream weekly on Fridays, culminating in the season finale on Friday, November 20.

The Harrigan family's fight for power is far from over. In season two, the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable 'fixer,' must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

MobLand season two stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.

MobLand, which has already been renewed for a third season, is commissioned by Paramount+ and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.

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